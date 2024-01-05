Sunderland fans were left furious by the rebranding of the Black Cats Bar ahead of the upcoming Wear-Tyne derby.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe doesn't believe Sunderland's serious error concerning the Stadium of Light's Black Cats Bar will have an impact on Saturday's Wear-Tyne derby.

Sunderland supporters were left furious after the bar was rebranded with black and white signage, while the words 'ha'way the lads' was changed to 'howay the lads'. The Black Cats have since released a statement admitting a 'serious error in judgement was made,' after the club sold a hospitality package to Newcastle fans. Following a huge backlash from Sunderland supporters, the bar has now been reverted to its original state.

Asked if the error could give his side an edge during Saturday's match, Howe replied: "I don't feel that. These things can happen. It's up to Sunderland what they do with their stadium, it's nothing to do with us.

"Regardless of what you’re expecting, you still have to play the match in front of you. We’ve just got to blank out any distractions, play the game and use our support, which I’m sure will be incredible, to propel us to a really good performance."

This weekend's game will be the first time Sunderland have played Newcastle since March 2016, when their Premier League fixture ended 1-1 at St James' Park. Asked how soon he was made aware of the importance of the fixture, Howe added: "Pretty early, I’d say - within the first day!

"But of course, being in different leagues it’s not relevant or immediately brought to your attention but I knew before coming here there was a very intense rivalry between the two clubs. I think we’ll get a better taste of that tomorrow.

"From our perspective, we’ll try and prepare for the game properly and trying to get the players to their best levels. For us it’s important we get back to winning ways.”