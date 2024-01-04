Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland AFC have issued an apology after supporters were left furious by the rebranding of the Black Cats Bar for the upcoming Wear-Tyne derby.

Sunderland have sold a hospitality package to a number of Newcastle United supporters as part of their allocation of around 6,000 tickets for the game, with the Black Cats bar sitting between the North Stand Upper and Lower, which will also be filled with visiting fans.

Sunderland supporters expressed their anger on social media after images emerged earlier today of the bar being rebranded with Newcastle United slogans, including 'we are united'. The bar has now been returned to its original state, with the club admitting a 'serious error in judgement' was made.

They did not offer any explanation of what had happened or who had sanctioned the decision.

"Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgement was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon," the statement said.

"We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the Club’s Ownership Group and Board of Directors, who have requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.

"A direct decision has also been taken by the Ownership Group and Board of Directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner."