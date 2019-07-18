New Sunderland striker eyeing promotion as Mel Reay expresses delight over signing
Sunderland Ladies have signed Abi Cottam to boost their National League North title hopes after the striker left second tier Durham.
The 28-year-old becomes Mel Reay’s third summer signing after Charlotte Potts and Jessica Brown - with Sunderland’s manager pushing for promotion to the Championship.
Cottam previously enjoyed a two-year stint with West Brom in the National League North, netting 40 goals in all competitions for the Baggies between 2015-2017 and has also turned out for the New Saints, Aston Villa and Icelandic side IBV.
Speaking about her arrival to safc.com, Cottam said: “I’m really excited to have joined Sunderland, they have a great history and the set up is fantastic. I can’t wait for the season to start and hopefully we can push for the top spot in the league this year.”
In the second tier with Durham, the Ludlow-born forward bagged six goals in 35 league and cup games after signing for the club in 2017.
Reay, commenting on her newest recruit, said: “Abi has an abundance of pace and can play anywhere in the front line. She has settled in well to our environment and we are all looking forward to seeing her over the course of the season.”
The Black Cats finished second last season, missing out on promotion to winners Blackburn Rovers, but begin their pre-season against Redcar this evening with Reay targetting a win - Kick-off is 7:30pm at Mo Mowlam Memorial Park.