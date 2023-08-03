Nectarios Triantis gave an honest assessment following Sunderland’s pre-season defeat at Hartlepool - saying there were no excuses for the abject display.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray made 11 changes to his side following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca, giving minutes to players who didn’t start the weekend’s match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That meant some players were operating out of their natural positions for the Hartlepool fixture, with Sunderland losing 5-2 at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I just don’t think we were completely ready for it,” admitted a dejected Triantis after the game.

“You saw a few errors cost goals early on and when you go down that early it’s hard to get back no matter the opposition. I don’t think we can put an excuse on that performance and that result.”

“There are quite a few lessons to learn from there, but just as a collective playing more as a collective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we can all dig one of our teammates out of an error and work together but I don’t think we did that.”

Triantis joined Sunderland from Australian side Central Coast Mariners in June and was part of the Black Cats’ pre-season US tour.

After featuring in matches against San Antonio, New Mexico United and Real Mallorca, the 20-year-old says he’s constantly been learning about his new environment on Wearside, as well as challenges he will face during the upcoming season.

“Yeah it’s been good,” replied Triantis when asked about his pre-season at Sunderland. “I think each game you learn how to play with the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously as a new player coming in you have to adjust slightly and take it game by game.

“It’s never a good thing conceding five and you have to learn from that. You can’t look back now and have to move onto the next game.

“It’s a different culture, there’s a different style of play and I think you have to learn and adapt to a certain style and that’s what I’ve been doing the last month that I’ve been here.

“I’m looking forward to the months and years ahead.”

Multiple clubs, including Crystal Palace and Stoke, were tracking Triantis before he signed for Sunderland, with the defender’s strength and passing ability catching peoples’ attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the result against Hartlepool, Triantis played a fine defence-splitting pass to assist Jewison Bennette for Sunderland’s second goal, which the latter converted with a neat finish.

“You have to be positive to score goals, you can’t always have it around the back,” said Triantis when asked about his game. “You have to break lines and ask questions of the opposition’s defence.”

The 20-year-old could make his competitive Sunderland debut when the Black Cats face Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Still, he will have competition at centre-back this season, with Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Luke O’Nien and Jenson Seelt all competing for places.

When asked about the Ipswich fixture, Triantis replied: “We have to give the fans a performance that they want to see and they want to cheer about.