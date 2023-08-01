Sunderland have sold 37,104 season tickets for the opening game of 2023-24 campaign - with five days to go until their first match against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on August 6.

Season tickets went back on a month ago, following the club’s early bird offer, with 37,692 seats made available for the Ipswich Town game in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 10am on Tuesday, August 1, the club had sold 37,104 for the Ipswich Town game as they prepare for a second consecutive year in the Championship. That means that 96.37 per cent of tickets made available have in the home end have been sold.

With corporate tickets and away supporter numbers not included in the 37,104 figure, the Stadium of Light is likely set to welcome over 40,000 fans to Wearside over the weekend.

Adult season tickets can be bought from £420, with under-16s priced from £55. Over-65s season tickets are available from £290, with under-22s and under-18s available from £180 and £105 respectively. Season tickets can be purchased via the club’s website.

Sunderland’s average attendance at the Stadium of Light for the 2022-23 season was 39,328 - the highest in the Championship by some distance. A sell-out crowd of 46,060 then attended the first leg of the side’s play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the end of the season.

Next season Sunderland will face Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League, while Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday will come up from League One.