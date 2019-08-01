Sunderland fans have reacted to the latest transfer claims

And fans have delivered a mixed verdict on the news, with plenty praising the 24-year-old’s character during a testing time on Wearside.

Here’s what they said on social media:

@danwalkerxx said: “Say what you want about honeyman but he had a love for the club and to me that’s important wasn’t the best and certainly wasn’t the worst good luck on your new venture George son”

@Transporter8T added: “Once this Honeyman deal goes through theres gotta be a decent little surplus for some loan moves before the end of the month... time for Coton and Co to earn their money”

@MichaelBowers15 commented: “Whatever you think of Honeyman, can we just appreciate how much he cared? Either way, if the deal goes through, good luck to the lad. He deserves #SAFC fans’ best wishes.”

@88NTaylor posted: “Good luck to Honeyman. Never gave less than 100% and loves the club through and through. In a dark period of mercenaries infesting the club, he should be held in regard for actually caring about #SAFC”

@JordanBray19 tweeted: “Got to thank the lad for stepping up as captain last season. Honeyman was the most average player I've ever seen play. Decent at it all, great at nothing. #SAFC”

@Shaun_ftm added: “Say what you want about Honeyman’s ability but his attitude is x1000 better than some of the others we’ve seen in recent years (Rodwell, Khazri, N’Dong).”

@christoph_21 said: “George Honeyman gets a lot of unwarranted stick and, wherever he ends up, I hope he proves people wrong. Not a world-beater but by no means the main issue in #SAFC's midfield. Immediate thought was: must be a decent offer if Ross is willing to let a favourite (and his captain) go”