Hull City line up swoop for Sunderland captain George Honeyman
Hull City are keen on a deal for Sunderland club captain George Honeyman.
The 24-year-old has one year left on his current deal at the cub where he graduated through the academy ranks.
Hull boss Grant McCann is looking to strengthen his ranks before the window shuts for Championship clubs next Friday.
Honeyman has played a limited role in pre-season, not travelling with the squad to Portugal.
However, manager Jack Ross says that was down to a long-standing knee problem that would make him a doubt to start the season.
“In fairness, it’s been bothering him for a little while now and early in pre-season it’s been troubling him again, it’s not really settled down,” Ross said.
“In fairness to George, he always wants to train and be involved, but it’s been causing him a lot of discomfort.
“The work that needs done on it is minor, but it meant he wouldn’t have been able to do anything out here, even rehab, so it’s not worthwhile him coming out.
“I wouldn’t think he’d be out for more than two to three weeks. He’ll be touch and go for the start of the season but not a prolonged period out.”
Ross rates Honeyman’s work-rate and has spoken effusively of his professionalism off the pitch, saying he intended to keep him as captain this season.
Honeyman is, however, one of the higher earners at the club and the arrival of George Dobson last week means there are plenty of midfield options for Ross.