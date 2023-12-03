Some of the moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 1-1 draw against Millwall at The Den.

When Millwall substitute Tom Bradshaw put the ball in Sunderland’s net three minutes from time, the away players thought they’d lost a hard-fought point.

Trai Hume put his hands on his knees while Dan Ballard lay on the ground after sliding in to try to make a late block. Thankfully for Tony Mowbray’s side, the linesman quickly raised his flag to indicate Bradshaw had been offside following Ryan Longman’s effort which rebounded off the post.

It meant the Black Cats moved up to ninth in the Championship table, three points off a play-off place, after Jack Clarke’s penalty cancelled out Kevin Nisbet’s first-half opener. Here are some of the moments you may have missed at The Den.

Jack Clarke complaints

Before Clarke won and converted from the penalty spot, Millwall’s players felt the Sunderland winger, who was booked in the first half, should have received a second yellow card after clashing with Lions full-back Ryan Leonard - who conceded the spot kick.

When asked about the aforementioned battle in his post-match press conference, Millwall boss Joe Edwards said: “I haven’t seen that back yet but the way the players are talking about it, the potential second yellow, those are the moments that define games.”

Millwall players pick up suspensions

After the penalty was awarded, Millwall captain Jake Cooper was booked for dissent, around 10 minutes after George Saville had been shown a yellow card for complaining to the officials. It means both players will be suspended for the Lions’ game at Cardiff next weekend for picking up five yellow cards this season.

We have now reached the stage of the campaign, 19 games, where players have to pick up 10 yellow cards to receive a two-match suspension, which is valid up until the 37th league game of the season.

Mixed reception for Alex Pritchard

Sunderland substitute Alex Pritchard was once again given plenty of stick from the home fans for his connections with West Ham, where he was a season ticket holder. The Black Cats supporters responded by chanting Pritchard’s name as the 30-year-old made an impact in the second half and helped his side take a point.

Familiar faces in the Millwall team

Former Sunderland captain George Honeyman once again lined up against his former club and played 63 minutes before he was substituted in the second half. Duncan Watmore also came off the bench for the final 17 minutes and caused problems in the closing stages when Millwall looked the most likely team to score a late winner.

Players absent from the squad

Mowbray made four changes to his starting XI following Wednesday’s home defeat against Huddersfield. But while Patrick Roberts, Jobe Bellingham and Eliezer Mayenda all dropped to the bench, Jenson Seelt wasn’t named in the squad due to an illness.