Millwall 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Jack Clarke penalty earns Cats a point after Kevin Nisbit goal
Updates, analysis and reaction from The Den as Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship.
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Millwall at The Den.
The Black Cats fell a goal down just before half-time when Kevin Nisbet turned Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland managed to draw level 12 minutes, though, from time when Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty.
Millwall vs Sunderland
LIVE: Millwall 1 (Nisbet, 44) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, pen, 78)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil (Mayenda, 74), Ba (Roberts, 56), Aouchiche (Dack, 56), Clarke, Burstow (Pritchard, 56)
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Taylor, Dack, Roberts, Bellingham, Mayenda, Pritchard, Hemir
Millwall XI: Bialkowski, Leonard, Harding, Cooper, Wallace, Saville, Mitchell, Norton-Cuffy, Flemming (Watmore, 74), Honeyman (Longman, 62), Nisbet (Bradshaw, 62)
Subs: Sarkic, McNamara, Hutchinson, Longman, Campbell, Bradshaw, Watmore, Emakhu, Esse
FULL-TIME: MILLWALL 1 SUNDERLAND 1
90+2' Millwall applying more pressure
Millwall are on top in stoppage-time.
FOUR minutes added time
Four minutes added on.
87' No goal
The home fans thought they had won it after Longman's effort looped onto the post.
Bradshaw then converted the rebound but was flagged offside.
83' End to end
It's end to end right now.
Mayenda saw an effort blocked at one end before Bradshaw went through on goal and was denied by the leg of Patterson.
Bradshaw has also been booked for the hosts.
81' Huge block from Ballard
That was a huge block from Ballard to deny Watmore after Patterson came off his line but couldn't collect the ball in the air.
78' Cooper booked
Cooper was also booked for his complaints to the referee.
78' GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL CLARKE!!!
Clarke scores from the spot, low to the keeper's right.
Bialkowski went the right way but the ball went under him.
1-1.
77' Sunderland penalty!
Clarke is fouled by Leonard inside the Millwall box.
Penalty to Sunderland!