Millwall 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Jack Clarke penalty earns Cats a point after Kevin Nisbit goal

Updates, analysis and reaction from The Den as Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 09:34 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 17:11 GMT
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Millwall at The Den.

The Black Cats fell a goal down just before half-time when Kevin Nisbet turned Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland managed to draw level 12 minutes, though, from time when Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty.

Millwall vs Sunderland

14:04 GMTUpdated 16:39 GMT

LIVE: Millwall 1 (Nisbet, 44) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, pen, 78)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil (Mayenda, 74), Ba (Roberts, 56), Aouchiche (Dack, 56), Clarke, Burstow (Pritchard, 56)

Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Taylor, Dack, Roberts, Bellingham, Mayenda, Pritchard, Hemir

Millwall XI: Bialkowski, Leonard, Harding, Cooper, Wallace, Saville, Mitchell, Norton-Cuffy, Flemming (Watmore, 74), Honeyman (Longman, 62), Nisbet (Bradshaw, 62)

Subs: Sarkic, McNamara, Hutchinson, Longman, Campbell, Bradshaw, Watmore, Emakhu, Esse

16:54 GMT

FULL-TIME: MILLWALL 1 SUNDERLAND 1

16:53 GMT

90+2' Millwall applying more pressure

Millwall are on top in stoppage-time.

16:49 GMT

FOUR minutes added time

Four minutes added on.

16:45 GMT

87' No goal

The home fans thought they had won it after Longman's effort looped onto the post.

Bradshaw then converted the rebound but was flagged offside.

16:42 GMTUpdated 16:46 GMT

83' End to end

It's end to end right now.

Mayenda saw an effort blocked at one end before Bradshaw went through on goal and was denied by the leg of Patterson.

Bradshaw has also been booked for the hosts.

16:40 GMT

81' Huge block from Ballard

That was a huge block from Ballard to deny Watmore after Patterson came off his line but couldn't collect the ball in the air.

16:39 GMT

78' Cooper booked

Cooper was also booked for his complaints to the referee.

16:37 GMT

78' GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL CLARKE!!!

Clarke scores from the spot, low to the keeper's right.

Bialkowski went the right way but the ball went under him.

1-1.

16:36 GMT

77' Sunderland penalty!

Clarke is fouled by Leonard inside the Millwall box.

Penalty to Sunderland!

