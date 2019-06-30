Mark Campbell's Sunderland takeover 'in trouble' as Stewart Donald offered lower fee - reports
Mark Campbell’s proposed takeover of Sunderland is ‘in trouble’ – according to a national report.
The English businessman has been in discussions with Stewart Donald over obtaining a majority shareholding in the Black Cats, as he led a consortium of four businessmen looking to invest in the club.
Such a move would have seen Donald and co-owner Juan Sartori dilute their own stakes – although the Sunderland chairman has consistently said he remains intent on staying at the club, despite any involvement from Campbell.
But reports from the Sun suggest that the takeover has hit a stumbling block, with Campbell’s consortium now thought to be haggling over the fee payable to Donald and his co-owners.
And there is now concern that the proposed deal will not be completed at all – let alone this summer.
Journalist Alan Nixon tweeted: “Takeover in trouble. Buyer Mark Campbell’s group now want to pay less.
“Not gone down well. All sorts of haggling. Doesn’t look like being done this window if at all.”
The Sun also claim that should the takeover collapse, it could put paid to Sunderland’s hopes of landing striker Lawrence Shankland and former Bolton defender Harry Brockbank.
Both have been heavily linked with the club over the summer months, but Nixon claims that they were targets of the new regime.
Donald has consistently reiterated the fact that Sunderland are not in need of investment in the short-term – and that any deal would be looking more towards the future as the club eye a return to the Championship.