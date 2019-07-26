The English businessman, who has interests in real estate, was in talks with Stewart Donald over potentially investing in the Black Cats.

But with talks having failed to reach a positive outcome, Campbell has now agreed a deal to take control of Scottish third tier side Falkirk.

And the businessman’s comments after the deal was announced hinted that resuming talks with Sunderland is unlikely, despite initial reports that Campbell could invest in both clubs.

A statement from The Bairns read: “Mark Campbell, an English businessman with international interests in sport, real estate and coffee retailing is proposing an initial seven-figure cash injection in the Club under a plan to return Falkirk to the Scottish Premiership from its current place in League One.”

Campbell will appoint John Park, who was linked with a role at the Stadium of Light, will be appointed as Football Director at the Falkirk Stadium – with ‘significant investment’ set to be made available under Campbell, who spoke about his plans for the club in-depth.

He said: “We still have to go through due diligence and detailed negotiations with the Club, but we are hopeful we can have everything in place by the end of August. I’ve been hugely impressed by what has been achieved at Falkirk.

“The Club has a large and loyal fan base and I want to work with these fans and the staff to make the Club everything that it should be.

Mark Campbell has broken his silence on football investment

“I am interested in the long term sustainability of the Club which will have an exceptional football director In John Park, and working with the fans and the local community I want to make the Falkirk Stadium an exciting hub for sports and community.