Marcus Maddison reacts to Sunderland win and the free kick that led Peterborough to victory

Marcus Maddison says he was 'buzzing' to score against Sunderland

Maddison, a boyhood Black Cats fan, scored a brace before both Luke O’Nien and Charlie Wyke were sent off.

Three consecutive wins for Darren Ferguson’s side have lifted them to seventh in the table, one point and one place behind Sunderland.

“Scoring goals is massive and obviously Sunderland is where I started,” Maddison told Posh TV.

“Without them I wouldn’t be a footballer today so it was nice to score against my old team kind of thing, I was buzzing.

“Beating Sunderland in the manner that we did potentially shows the rest of the league what we’re about this season.

“We started a little bit slowly but we’ve scored nine goals in the last three games and haven’t conceded, we’re gelling now and that’s important for the season ahead.”

There had been little between the two sides when Maddison broke the deadlock in the first half, beating Jon McLaughlin with a free-kick from distance.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s one of those ones, they either go 20 yards over the bar or go in and cause a bit of trouble,” Maddison said.

“That’s the problem with the way I take a free-kick, a lot of people slate me for how many I miss but I’m sure if you watch the videos, I’ve scored a few decent ones as well.”

Maddison had been the subject of much debate pre-match, after Peterborough United Chairman Darragh MacAnthony told the Roker Rapport podcast that the Black Cats had turned down the chance to sign the midfielder in the summer.

Sunderland’s Richard Hill replied by saying: “Yes, I had a conversation with Barry Fry and it was about all things football as our conversations are.

“On this occasion Marcus Maddison was mentioned and I was asked if there was any interest, and was informed that there was a buy out clause in his contract of £2.5m - I said that at that money he was not for me.