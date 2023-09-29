News you can trust since 1873
Man Utd forward nears first-team return after Sunderland, Leeds United and Leicester transfer links

Former Sunderland loanee Amad is closing in on a return from injury at Manchester United.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST
Former Sunderland loanee Amad is expected to be available again after October’s international break following a knee injury.

The 21-year-old became a hugely popular figure on Wearside last season, scoring 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances as The Black Cats reached the play-offs.

Amad then returned to United, where he has two years left on his contract (with a club option of an extra year), but suffered an injury during pre-season.

Sunderland had been monitoring the player’s situation over the summer but expected him to join a top-tier club if United decided another loan move was best.

Championship clubs Leeds, Leicester and Southampton were also credited with interest if the player was made available on loan.

According to the Manchester Evening News, ‘Amad is expected to be available again once United’s season resumes after next month’s internationals.’

Erik ten Hag’s side will face Crystal Palace and Brentford in the Premier League, as well as hosting Galatasaray in the Champions League, before the next international break.

The Red Devils will then travel to Sheffield United on Saturday, October 21 when their season resumes.

United signed Amad for a reported £19million, plus £18.2million in add-on, in 2021 from Italian side Atalanta.

Following Sunderland’s play-off defeat against Luton last season, Amad posted the following message to Sunderland supporters on social media:

“hi guys, i know you are sad, we all are. a group of young guys who fought until the last minute, I can only be proud to have been part of this team.

“No regrets just proud of what each of us has become over the course of the season. thank you for the love. HAWAY THE LADS”

