Championship news and gossip as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach - while the Black Cats and their Championship rivals will be looking to strengthen their playing squads now the transfer window has reopened.

Here’s some of the latest news and gossip from around the second tier.

Premier League interest in Leeds man

While Championship clubs will be looking to strengthen this summer, some may be forced to sell some of their star players.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have ‘made contact’ with Leeds to start talks about potentially signing Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old winger scored 20 Championship goals during the 2023/24 season, including play-off matches. Liverpool and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the Dutchman’s situation.

Middlesbrough look to appoint Newcastle coach

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough look set to add Michael Carrick’s brother Graeme to their coaching staff after being given permission to talk to the Magpies’ under-18s coach.

Boro are preparing to lose first-team coach Aaron Danks, who is wanted by Bayern Munich to join Vincent Kompany’s backroom team at the Allianz Arena. It’s also been reported Bayern plan to promote under-19s coach Rene Maric, who has been considered for the head coach position at Sunderland, to be part of Kompany’s backroom staff.

According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough will now turn to Graeme Carrick to fill Danks’ position at the Riverside. Carrick took charge of Newcastle’s under-18 side in August 2022 after working with the FA in England’s youth setup.

Blackburn contract latest

Several clubs are also trying to agree new contracts with some players whose deals are set to expire this summer.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn are hopeful 37-year-old defender Kyle McFadzean will stay at the club after ‘agreeing a deal in principle over a new contract.’

