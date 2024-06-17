‘Made contact’ Leeds transfer talks plus Sunderland's league rivals set to appoint Newcastle coach

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:06 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 15:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Championship news and gossip as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach - while the Black Cats and their Championship rivals will be looking to strengthen their playing squads now the transfer window has reopened.

Here’s some of the latest news and gossip from around the second tier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Premier League interest in Leeds man

While Championship clubs will be looking to strengthen this summer, some may be forced to sell some of their star players.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have ‘made contact’ with Leeds to start talks about potentially signing Crysencio Summerville. 

The 22-year-old winger scored 20 Championship goals during the 2023/24 season, including play-off matches. Liverpool and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the Dutchman’s situation.

Middlesbrough look to appoint Newcastle coach

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough look set to add Michael Carrick’s brother Graeme to their coaching staff after being given permission to talk to the Magpies’ under-18s coach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boro are preparing to lose first-team coach Aaron Danks, who is wanted by Bayern Munich to join Vincent Kompany’s backroom team at the Allianz Arena. It’s also been reported Bayern plan to promote under-19s coach Rene Maric, who has been considered for the head coach position at Sunderland, to be part of Kompany’s backroom staff.

According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough will now turn to Graeme Carrick to fill Danks’ position at the Riverside. Carrick took charge of Newcastle’s under-18 side in August 2022 after working with the FA in England’s youth setup.

Blackburn contract latest

Several clubs are also trying to agree new contracts with some players whose deals are set to expire this summer.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn are hopeful 37-year-old defender Kyle McFadzean will stay at the club after ‘agreeing a deal in principle over a new contract.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rovers are also in discussions with former Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck over a new contract, after signing the 32-year-old on a short-term deal in January. Fleck only made one appearance for Blackburn during the 2023/24 season due to a shin injury but is set to return to pre-season training with Rovers as he looks to earn a new deal.

Related topics:Michael CarrickFabrizio RomanoPremier LeagueMiddlesbroughNewcastleBayern MunichLiverpoolSheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.