Luke O’Nien says it’s hard to describe the immense pride he feels wearing the captain’s armband for Sunderland.

With first-team skipper Corry Evans sidelined with an injury, O’Nien has led the team out for their first five Championship games this season, keeping his position in the heart of Sunderland’s defence.

"It is really, really hard to describe for so many reasons," O’Nien told Paul Mort during a recent podcast when discussing playing for the Black Cats. “I sit there and think ‘I couldn’t have pictured this as a kid.’ To get to this stage, it is immense pride.

“The way to describe playing for Sunderland is the buzz that you get from it is huge, it is a huge buzz. Even away, but at home the buzz it gives you stepping out in front of that many fans, wearing the iconic Sunderland shirt that I grew up seeing on Premiership Years. I grew up seeing that and to picture myself as a kid watching football thinking I will be in the North East wearing that one day, you can’t quite put them things together.

O’Nien is into his sixth season at Sunderland after joining the club from Wycombe in 2018.

He also still remembers his disappointing debut when he was substituted at half-time against Charlton.

On being named captain, the 28-year-old added: “When I told my mum and dad, they came up and watched it and I saw the pride in their faces.

“I walked out here five years ago and I was off within 45 minutes. Now I am dead chuffed, no one can ever take that moment away from me.

“I never aimed for it, because I just aimed to win games and if that comes as a consequence, that is immense pride.

“To get that feeling once, let alone how many times, is something I wish I could bottle up and pass to every Sunderland fan because I know they would love to be in my shoes.

