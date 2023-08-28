Luke O'Nien has signed a new three-year deal at the Academy of Light with the club holding the option for another year.

The 28-year-old joined Sunderland back in 2018 and has featured 225 times in all competitions for the Black Cats and is head coach Tony Mowbray's current captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now entering his sixth season with the club, the former Wycombe Wanderers and Watford man helped Sunderland to promotion from League One during the 2021-22 season and started as the Wearsiders won at Wembley in the play-off final that season.

“It feels incredible to have extended my contract at the club," O'Nien said after signing. "I’ve got so many people to thank for the journey so far and I’ve loved my five years here. I didn’t want it to end and I can’t wait to continue my time here and create more incredible memories with some great people.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “On and off the pitch, Luke’s had a really positive impact on the trajectory of the team over the last two seasons. He has established himself as a member of the starting XI this campaign and he continues to embrace the behaviours we want to promote.

"In addition to this, he provides tactical flexibility which we feel enhances our squad, so we are delighted that he’s agreed to extend his contract with us.”