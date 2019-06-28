League One transfer rumours: Sunderland striker target offered 'lucrative' deal as Portsmouth winger eyed by Leeds United
With pre-season set to kick-off at the Academy of Light next week, Sunderland are yet to strengthen their squad.
But there continues to be a great deal of speculation around the Black Cats and their League One rivals - with a host of done deals, too.
Here’s the latest transfer talk from the third tier:Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland has been made a ‘lucrative’ offer by Dundee United, according to the Evening Telegraph.
The former Ayr United forward is a free agent and while manager Robbie Nielsen admits the deal is an ambitious one, he is keen to land the target.
Meanwhile, promotion rivals Portsmouth have taken striker Aaron Jarvis on trial. The former Luton Town and Basingstoke man will be given a week to try and earn a deal at Fratton Park, according to the Portsmouth News.
However, Pompey could be set to lose star man Jamal Lowe amid Championship interest. Millwall and Wigan have already seen bids in the region of £1.5million rejected, but manager Kenny Jackett has admitted the winger may move on. Middlesbrough and Leeds have also been linked.
Newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers have clinched the signing of versatile forward Stefan Payne on a two-year contract, after his spell at Bristol Rovers was brought to an end by mutual agreement.
Bury attacking midfielder Jay O’Shea has made a surprise move to Brisbane Roar, teaming-up with former Liverpool man Robbie Fowler who manages the Australian side.
Recently relegated Ipswich Town are reportedly in talks with Bury winger Danny Mayor. The Ipswich Star claim that Paul Lambert’s side are eyeing the exciting wideman, but face competition from Plymouth Argyle.
Sky Sports have reported that Bolton youngster Luca Connell is looking for a way out of his contract - and looks set for a move to Scottish giants Celtic.
Former Sunderland striker Jerome Sinclair looks set to snub a return to Oxford United in favour of a move to Holland - with manager Karl Robinson admitting he is unlikely to be back at the Kassam Stadium next season, despite the U’s offering improved financial terms compared to the overseas side.