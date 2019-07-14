League One transfer rumours: Sunderland face battle for free agent as Portsmouth set to lose key man
Sunderland have been busy in the transfer market in recent days - and reports suggest their activity shows no signs of slowing down.
Jack Ross is continuing to eye fresh additions having already made three summer signings, while the rest of League One are also looking to strengthen.
And with plenty of speculation doing the rounds, here’s the latest rumours from the third tier:
Sunderland could face a battle to land free agent striker Tinashe Chakwana. The former Burnley man was reportedly set to join the Black Cats, but Barnsley are also thought to be keen (The Sun)
Championship side Luton Town have admitted their interest in Jordan Willis - with manager Graeme Jones revealing his side missed out on a deal for the defender, who instead joined Sunderland (Dunstable Today)
Portsmouth look set to lose star man Jamal Lowe - with Wigan and Millwall eyeing a move for the winger, who was left out of Pompey’s squad for their friendly at Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday (The Portsmouth News)
Curtis Tilt continues to be linked with a move from Blackpool, with League One rivals Rotherham United believed to be keen (Blackpool Gazette)
Ipswich Town have reportedly turned down a £250,000 bid for attacking midfielder Alan Judge, who has been interesting QPR (The Sun)
Midfielder Callum Camps could be set to swap Rochdale for Peterborough - with the two clubs reportedly in talks over a deal (Football Insider)
Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool have been linked with former Coventry full-back Jack Grimmer (HITC Sport)