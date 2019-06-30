League One rumours: Stewart Donald shoots down two Sunderland AFC claims - plus Coventry, Burton latest
With the League One season now only a matter of weeks away, Sunderland and their rivals continue to be linked with a host of players.
And with the Black Cats potentially close to their first summer signing, we take a look at the latest transfer talk from around the third tier:
Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has been linked with a move to Millwall. The Championship side reportedly offered £1million for the stopper, who the Black Cats value at five times that amount (The Sun)
Owner Stewart Donald, however, has ruled-out an exit for the Sunderland man and teammate Aiden McGeady, who has also been linked with a move (Sunderland Echo)
Bristol Rovers are interested in University College Dublin centre-back Liam Scales, who spent time on trial with Manchester City (Bristol Live)
Recently-relegated Ipswich Town could be set to lose attacking midfielder Alan Judge, who is attracting interest from QPR (The Sun)
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne admits sides are interested in a deal for Ben Purrington - but that the defender will only leave for the right price (Rotherham Advertiser)
Arsenal youngster Cohen Bramall has joined AFC Wimbledon on trial after his contract with the Gunners came to an end (Various)
Attacking midfielder Jack Payne is the subject of interest from Gillingham - with his opportunities at Huddersfield Town looking limited (The Sun)
New Coventry City signing Jamie Allan says the lure of joining a ‘massive’ club was enough to tempt him to leave Burton Albion (Derbyshire Live)