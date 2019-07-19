League One round-up: Mark Robins unlikely to see Conor Chaplin cash, Rochdale take ex-Hibernian winger on trial
Rochdale have taken Bristol City winger Jonny Smith on trial.
The 21-year-old has also spent time on trial at Hibernian and scored for their under-23s in a friendly against Newcastle United. Smith spent last campaign on loan at Tranmere Rovers, making 40 appearances in league and cups - the attacker scored four goals in their successful League Two promotion season.
Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker is a target for Coventry City - however, the player has been given a chance to impress Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi during pre-season.
The 22-year-old forward has been part of Forest’s squad on pre-season trips to Spain and Greece and featured in games against Atromitos and Olympiacos.
Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has explained what will happen to the money generated by the sale of Conor Chaplin.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Rumour has it that deal could rise above the £1m mark - meaning Coventry net a £500k profit, although Portsmouth may be due a share of the cash following the player’s move to Barnsley.
Asked if he will get the Chaplin money to reinvest in the team, Robins told CoventryLive: “No, not necessarily - I have not asked for that and I don’t necessarily need that.
“And I have got to be mindful because we have to manage the spend, and obviously moving stadium means we’re going to have a shortfall in revenue, and that’s unknown.”
Championship West Brom are closing in on the signing of Semi Ajayi from Rotherham United - the Baggies have reportedly agreed a £1.5m fee for the defender.