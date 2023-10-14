Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette admits he found it challenging when he first moved to Wearside but says he now has a better relationship with his teammates.

The 19-year-old joined Sunderland from Costa Rican side Herediano in the summer of 2022 and made 15 Championship appearances during his first season in England, while scoring a memorable equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bennette became a popular figure just months after moving to Wearside, while he was spotted taking the bus home with his father following a draw against Preston last October. Still, it wasn’t easy to adapt to a new environment.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Honestly, at first it was quite difficult to be in England because I didn’t speak English,” Bennette told newspaper La Nacion. “It was a challenge, but little by little I began to have a better relationship with my teammates, thanks to classes with a teacher who helped me communicate with them. I was adapting and that contributed a lot to having a good atmosphere in the team.

“The issue of transport was complicated. I was with my dad, who travelled with me, and we didn’t have a car to get around, so we travelled by bus or walked when we missed transportation. There was even a driver who knew me and when he got on the bus he didn’t charge me. It was difficult, but thank god everything became normal and now communication has improved a lot.

“A teammate, the captain, realised that I had to travel by bus and, since he lived near my house, he started taking me to training. He helped me communicate and practise English, which benefited me a lot and little by little everything has been improving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season Bennette has made more appearances for Sunderland’s under-21s side than for the first team, starting for the young Black Cats against Norwich, Manchester United and Aston Villa in Premier League 2.

“It is a high-level tournament with Premier League clubs, where the players have contact with the first team, “said Bennette when asked about playing for the under-21s side. “Recently, we faced Manchester United and managed to draw 5-5 in the last minute. We also played against Aston Villa, who have very good players, and that gives us rhythm. We are learning and gaining pace.”

The winger, who is part of Costa Rica’s under-23s squad during this month’s international break, missed some matches last month with an illness but returned to the senior squad for matches against Watford and Middlesbrough. The teenager is now targeting more game time with the first team as he waits for an opportunity.