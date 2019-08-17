Jack Ross provides injury update on Sunderland forward Marc McNulty
Jack Ross has confirmed Marc McNulty suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win over Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.
The severity of the injury is not yet known but he is almost certainly out of the trip to Rochdale on Tuesday night.
Goals from Jordan Willis and Chris Maguire secured the first win of the season in League One for Jack Ross, the Black Cats under pressure after back-to-back 1-1 draws.
On McNulty, Ross said: “It is a hamstring injury.
“I don’t think it is overly serious but we have a quick turnaround given the crazy nature of the fixture schedule so early in the season.
“So we will just see how he is. It is probably unlikely it will settle down in time for Tuesday but we’ll see how he is tomorrow morning.”
Sunderland travel to Rochdale on Tuesday evening.