Jack Ross on his first talks with Sunderland's potential new owners

The Black Cats are close to being taken over by a consortium of four US businessmen, John Phelan, Robert Platek, Glenn Fuhrman and Michael Dell.

Dell will be a passive investor should the deal go through.

With the final aspects of the takeover still being tied up, Ross has been keen to ensure his focus remains on the pitch ahead of a busy month of fixtures.

Jack Ross says he has 'enjoyed' initial dialogue with Sunderland's new owners

However, he has held initial talks about the long-term plan the new ownership could implement, and has been encouraged by those initial discussions.

“I have met and spoken to people who may potentially be involved in the ownership of the club,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say too much about the extent and content of the conversation because nothing has been concluded as of yet, but I have had dialogue with people that might be involved.

“There’s maybe a misconception out there that a takeover means all of a sudden you spend loads and loads of money.

“The conversations I’ve had have been about how, in my opinion, you might build a sustainable football club.

“That’s from the elements that I’m involved in, the ones that I control and the ones that I branch into. I think that might be the way forward for us, that medium to long-term growth and how you sustain it, while obviously achieving short-term success in terms of results.

“I’ve enjoyed the dialogue I’ve had that might be involved, I’ve enjoyed it but it’s not really gone any further than that.”

After Mark Campbell’s protracted and unsuccessful attempt to buy the club in the summer, Ross says he will focus purely on the job in hand.

“First of all, the summer taught me not to get too worked up about everything until it’s concluded or completed,” he said.