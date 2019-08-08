Jack Ross has offered a Sunderland transfer update

The Black Cats are in the market for at least one new face before their window closes on September 2, but are prepared to wait in their pursuit of the right player.

Denver Hume is the only natural left-sided defender in Sunderland’s ranks at present, and Ross is keen to address that issue in the coming weeks.

However, a deal may not be imminent with the Sunderland boss hinting that a move may not be made until after the Premier League and Championship window closes.

Stewart Donald had previously hinted that this may be the case, and Ross believes playing the waiting game could see different players become available to the club.

“I said post-match on Saturday that we still feel as if we need another one on the left-hand side of the pitch,” said Ross.

“We’ve got Denver there and we need competition and depth in that area of the pitch.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s something that we have been working on but naturally, when the Championship and Premier League window closes that will impact upon the availability of some players and the ability of us to bring them to the club under the parameters we have.

“The window closing today shuts down the number of options that these clubs have to get players out.”

And Ross refused to rule-out additions over and above his desired left-sided recruit – but admitted he is unaware as to how much money remains in his transfer kitty.

“The priority for us is a left sided player, but other than that it’s difficult to say,” he added.

“I don’t work with a budget here, I’ve never had one, so it’s difficult for me to say with certainty what I can and can’t do.