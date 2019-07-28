Stewart Donald reveals when Sunderland could complete their next summer signing
Stewart Donald has hinted that Sunderland may wait until the new season kicks-off to secure more signings – as he believes it will allow them to land a better calibre of player.
The Black Cats have already sealed five senior additions this summer, with Jordan Willis, Lee Burge, Conor McLaughlin, Marc McNulty and George Dobson all making the switch to Wearside.
But the club’s owner believes they aren’t finished in the market yet, and has placed his trust in manager Jack Ross to get the necessary signings over the line.
Yet in order to seal the quality of additions required to mount another promotion push, Donald believes the Black Cats may have to be patient.
With the Championship window set to close on August 8, there could be an opportunity for Sunderland to swoop for players who fail to earn the Championship move they desired – with League One clubs able to seal deals until September 2.
That means Sunderland fans could be forced to wait for any more new additions, with Donald hinting that as many as three new faces could yet arrive at the Stadium of Light.
“It’s down to Jack,” he said, when quizzed at a supporters’ talk-in about transfers.
“I’ve trusted him and if he wants two or three more players, he’ll get them.
“We’re trying to balance it one in, one out but things happen.
“I wouldn’t think we’re finished with our signings.”