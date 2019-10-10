Jack Ross has this message for Sunderland in heartfelt statement

The former Black Cats boss has thanked players, supporters and staff in a statement released by the League Managers Association.

The Scot said it had been an ‘honour and a privilege’ to be in charge after being sacked by Stewart Donald earlier this week.

“It has been an honour to have the responsibility and privilege of managing Sunderland AFC for the past eighteen months, and it is with regret that I leave my position there,” Ross said.

Jack Ross has issued a statement after his Sunderland departure

"I leave with my head held high in respect to the depth of commitment and hard work my staff and I applied to the job. I offer my sincerest gratitude to all my staff, those who I brought with me to the club, and those who were already in place. Every single one of them has provided me with huge support and are not only good at their jobs, but more importantly are fantastic people.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to all the players I worked with and who bought into my ideas and workings, and I will miss the relationships I built with them.

"To the supporters of the club I offer my thanks for their welcome eighteen months ago and their support since. I hope that the future brings a deserved reward for their passionate and loyal backing.

"Finally, I reflect upon two Wembley finals, one league defeat at the Stadium of Light, victories over Premier League opposition and an overall progressive record and take satisfaction from them. Furthermore, I believe that we rebuilt a spirit within the Academy of Light under the most challenging circumstances at times.

"Thank you to Sunderland AFC and good luck.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Stewart Donald said: “This is a decision that has been made with a heavy heart...