Jack Ross gives Denver Hume and left-back update as Carlisle boss confirms bounce game plans

Denver Hume missed the defeat to Peterborough United due to injury

The need for reinforcements was again highlighted on Saturday as Denver Hume missed the 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United with an ankle problem.

Conor McLaughlin was again forced to deputise on his weaker side.

“Denver had an ankle injury,” Ross said.

“We hope to have one in Monday.

“We're hopeful to conclude that early on Monday.”

Ross admitted last week that there could potentially be some outgoing movement on Monday, but it looks set to be a largely quiet day for the Black Cats.

They are set to face Carlisle United in a bounce game as both teams get more minutes for their fringe players.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 win over Scunthorpe, Carlisle boss Steven Pressley said: “We’re playing a bounce game at Sunderland on Monday, which is something that I think quite a lot of the players require.

“That’ll give us a chance to get some gametime for those who haven’t played regularly.”

The game should allow Sunderland’s most recent signing, centre-back Joel Lynch, the opportunity to build his match fitness.

Ross opened up on his plans for the 31-year-old on Thursday.

“He did a little bit at the start of pre-season with Sheffield United, then he’s been training on his own,” Ross said.

“He’s a little behind.

“He’ll do almost a mini pre-season in between doing little bits of training with me.

“I would expect him after the international break to be at the point where you’re saying, ‘right, that’s him up to speed’.

“A couple of weeks work and that should be him ready to go.

“We’ve got one game scheduled for behind closed doors next week already, and we may get another one in as well,” Ross added.

“That will help not just him but a couple of others who need ticking over as well.”