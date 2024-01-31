Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Clarke's agent has rubbished claims Luton Town have bid £10million for the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger.

Italian club Lazio are understood to have had two bids rejected by Sunderland for the attacker during the January transfer window with the player expected to stay put until at least the summer amid increased interest from multiple clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to David Moyes' West Ham earlier in the month but The Hammers appear to have moved on to other targets for now. Clarke was also the subject of transfer bids from Burnley last summer, which were rebuffed by Sunderland.

However, one Twitter account took to social media to claim that Premier League club Luton Town had bid £10million for Clarke with added claims that the deal could rise to as much as £20million based on performance bonuses.

They also stated that Clarke's agent, Ian Harte, was discussing a four-and-half-year deal with Luton ahead of a medical for his client. However, the former Sunderland and Leeds United defender took to Twitter to rubbish the claims. He said: "Luton are having a fantastic season but this is not true."

Clarke has two-and-a-half-years left on his present Sunderland contract but talks regarding a new deal at the Academy of Light are thought to be at a major impasse. 25 per cent of the fee Sunderland do eventually sell Clarke for will be owed to former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad