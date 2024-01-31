Jack Clarke's agent rubbishes £10million Luton Town transfer claim ahead of deadline day
Jack Clarke's agent, former Sunderland and Leeds United man Ian Harte, has rubbished transfer claims today.
Jack Clarke's agent has rubbished claims Luton Town have bid £10million for the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger.
Italian club Lazio are understood to have had two bids rejected by Sunderland for the attacker during the January transfer window with the player expected to stay put until at least the summer amid increased interest from multiple clubs.
The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to David Moyes' West Ham earlier in the month but The Hammers appear to have moved on to other targets for now. Clarke was also the subject of transfer bids from Burnley last summer, which were rebuffed by Sunderland.
However, one Twitter account took to social media to claim that Premier League club Luton Town had bid £10million for Clarke with added claims that the deal could rise to as much as £20million based on performance bonuses.
They also stated that Clarke's agent, Ian Harte, was discussing a four-and-half-year deal with Luton ahead of a medical for his client. However, the former Sunderland and Leeds United defender took to Twitter to rubbish the claims. He said: "Luton are having a fantastic season but this is not true."
Clarke has two-and-a-half-years left on his present Sunderland contract but talks regarding a new deal at the Academy of Light are thought to be at a major impasse. 25 per cent of the fee Sunderland do eventually sell Clarke for will be owed to former club Tottenham Hotspur.
Clarke has been in scintillating form in the Championship this season, netting 13 goals and chipping in with three assists. Clarke bagged nine goals and 13 assists during last season's league campaign taking his tally over the past two 18 months to 16 assists and 22 goals.