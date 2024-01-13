Ipswich vs Sunderland LIVE: Kayden Jackson goal draws hosts level after Jack Clarke opener at Portman Road
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Ipswich Town in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from Portman Road.
The Black Cats were beaten by Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend but remain firmly in the play-off race in the league. Michael Beale will also be hoping the club can bolster their options during the January transfer window, despite interest in some of Sunderland's key players.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off, as well as live updates, analysis and reaction from Portman Road:
Ipswich vs Sunderland
LIVE: Ipswich 1 (Jackson, 33) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 26)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Ba (Aouchiche, 65)
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Matete, Bennette, Aouchiche, Burstow, Rusyn, Hemir
Ipswich XI: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Travis (Ball, 68), Taylor, Burns (Sarmiento, 68), Chaplin, Broadhead, Jackson (Hutchinson, 68)
Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Humphreys, Harness, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Aluko, Ladapo
72' Ipswich subs looking bright
Sarmiento has looked lively on Ipswich's right since coming on. O'Nien had to block his cross from the flank, before Ekwah got in the way of another effort from the Ipswich winger.
68' Three changes for Ipswich
ON: Sarmiento, Hutchinson and Ball
OFF: Jackson, Burns and Travis
67' Huge chance for Aouchiche
That should be 2-1 to Sunderland.
Bellingham managed to get a toe on Hladky's pass, diverting the ball to Clarke.
The winger then set up Aouchiche who missed the target from close range.
65' First change for Sunderland
Aouchiche replaces Ba for the visitors
63' Big save from Patterson
Ipswich are starting to build some momentum now.
Patterson has just made another big save to deny Jackson after Chaplin sent the Ipswich striker through on goal.
60' Burns booked
Burns is the latest player to be booked after pulling back Neil as the Sunderland midfielder advanced in the Ipswich half.
The game has become a bit scrappy since the restart.
58' Over from Ba
That was a speculative effort from Ba which went over the crossbar from distance.
55' Ba and Edmundson booked
Ba is now shown a yellow card after telling the referee Edmundson should have been booked for a tackle on the Sunderland man.
The Ipswich defender was also booked.
51' Home fans not happy
The home fans aren't happy after Ballard went down easily in his own box to win a free-kick after a tangle with Jackson.
Sunderland then went up the other end and won a free-kick on the edge of Ipswich's box as Clarke was fouled by Taylor, who was then booked.
Pritchard curled his effort over the bar.