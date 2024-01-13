News you can trust since 1873
Ipswich vs Sunderland LIVE: Kayden Jackson goal draws hosts level after Jack Clarke opener at Portman Road

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 13th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 19:03 GMT
Sunderland face Ipswich Town in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from Portman Road.

The Black Cats were beaten by Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend but remain firmly in the play-off race in the league. Michael Beale will also be hoping the club can bolster their options during the January transfer window, despite interest in some of Sunderland's key players.

We'll have all the build-up ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off, as well as live updates, analysis and reaction from Portman Road:

Ipswich vs Sunderland

16:34 GMTUpdated 19:02 GMT

LIVE: Ipswich 1 (Jackson, 33) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 26)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Ba (Aouchiche, 65)

Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Matete, Bennette, Aouchiche, Burstow, Rusyn, Hemir

Ipswich XI: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Travis (Ball, 68), Taylor, Burns (Sarmiento, 68), Chaplin, Broadhead, Jackson (Hutchinson, 68)

Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Humphreys, Harness, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Aluko, Ladapo

19:06 GMT

72' Ipswich subs looking bright

Sarmiento has looked lively on Ipswich's right since coming on. O'Nien had to block his cross from the flank, before Ekwah got in the way of another effort from the Ipswich winger.

19:01 GMT

68' Three changes for Ipswich

ON: Sarmiento, Hutchinson and Ball

OFF: Jackson, Burns and Travis

18:59 GMT

67' Huge chance for Aouchiche

That should be 2-1 to Sunderland.

Bellingham managed to get a toe on Hladky's pass, diverting the ball to Clarke.

The winger then set up Aouchiche who missed the target from close range.

18:56 GMT

65' First change for Sunderland

Aouchiche replaces Ba for the visitors

18:56 GMT

63' Big save from Patterson

Ipswich are starting to build some momentum now.

Patterson has just made another big save to deny Jackson after Chaplin sent the Ipswich striker through on goal.

18:52 GMT

60' Burns booked

Burns is the latest player to be booked after pulling back Neil as the Sunderland midfielder advanced in the Ipswich half.

The game has become a bit scrappy since the restart.

18:50 GMT

58' Over from Ba

That was a speculative effort from Ba which went over the crossbar from distance.

18:48 GMT

55' Ba and Edmundson booked

Ba is now shown a yellow card after telling the referee Edmundson should have been booked for a tackle on the Sunderland man.

The Ipswich defender was also booked.

18:45 GMT

51' Home fans not happy

The home fans aren't happy after Ballard went down easily in his own box to win a free-kick after a tangle with Jackson.

Sunderland then went up the other end and won a free-kick on the edge of Ipswich's box as Clarke was fouled by Taylor, who was then booked.

Pritchard curled his effort over the bar.

