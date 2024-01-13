Ipswich vs Sunderland LIVE: Transfer latest and team news ahead of Championship fixture at Portman Road
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Ipswich Town in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from Portman Road.
The Black Cats were beaten by Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend but remain firmly in the play-off race in the league. Michael Beale will also be hoping the club can bolster their options during the January transfer window, despite interest in some of Sunderland's key players.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off, as well as live updates, analysis and reaction from Portman Road:
Ipswich vs Sunderland
We've arrived at Portman Road
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Ipswich XI: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Clarke, Luongo, Travis, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Jackson
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
McKenna on Sunderland
Here's what Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has had to say about Sunderland:
“They are a good, footballing, team with talented players who we had a really good game against in the first match of the season.
“In the early stages of the game at Sunderland we felt the step up in quality to the Championship, as well as to the individual level Sunderland possess.
“We were literally adapting in-game to that level but we feel we are a little bit further along now, just as they will because they are having another good season under Michael now.
“He’s a very good coach who will have them well set up, so it’s a challenge for us against a team who are a year ahead of us in terms of coming up from League One. That makes it a good marker game for us.”
How Ipswich are shaping up
Ipswich start the day second in the Championship table but haven't won in the league in their last five matches.
Town will be without captain Sam Morsy, who is suspended after picking up 10 yellow cards this season, and striker George Hirst who suffered a hamstring injury in December.
The hosts will also asses Harry Clarke and Leif Davis, who have been back in training after dealing with knocks.
To find out more, we caught up with Ross Halls from the East Anglian Daily Times on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast. You can listen to the full episode HERE
Beale on Ipswich and Town boss Kieran McKenna
Here's what Beale had to say about today's opponents.
“They are similar in a way to us last year. You have a group of players that have the bounce of promotion and that confidence. They’ve come in and got a lot of result and they are impressing themselves and running with their form.
“Things have been a little bit difficult as of late with injuries and sometimes the Championship can catch up with you.
“Kieran is a guy I know really well. We’ve had similar backgrounds and our paths have crossed in the past. From the outside looking in, I’ve always been willing him to do well so that obviously stops when we play each other on Saturday. It’s great to see a young coach in his first job doing well so I am really happy for him.
“Ipswich is a club similar to us that has spent too much time in League One so it’s nice to see them back in the Championship and doing well. Albeit, after the game on Saturday.”
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Patrick Roberts (calf) and Bradley Dack (hamstring) remain sidelined and will be unavailable for the next few weeks. Dennis Cirkin is also still out with a hamstring issue, which required surgery and will keep the defender sidelined for a minimum of 12 weeks.
Corry Evans is still recovering from an ACL injury, while Elliot Embleton is recovering from a thigh issue he suffered while on loan at Derby.
Niall Huggins is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Ipswich at Portman Road.
Michael Beale's side will be looking to get back to winning ways following last weekend's FA Cup defeat against Newcastle, yet it won't be easy against a side sitting second in the table.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction. Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.