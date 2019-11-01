Investment expert reveals what Sunderland's new Companies House documents really mean after FPP deal completed

After an investment deal was struck between FPP Sunderland and the Black Cats yesterday – as exclusively revealed by the Echo – a new document entitled ‘statement of capital following an allotment of shares’ was filed at Companies House.

The document was filed on Friday, November 1 – and led to a great deal of speculation among Sunderland supporters.

But football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley, of Sheffield Hallam University, has now revealed exactly what the document means.

What Sunderland's documents at Companies House really mean

“It is straightforward if you understand the information,” he said, speaking to the Echo.

“What the three page basically means is that there have been shares allotted in the football club to the value of £10million, which stacks up with the reports around the investment which stated it was around £10million.

“That has come to fruition and we know the money is on the mark.”

Plumley also insists there is ‘nothing untoward’ about the investment in the club, despite the long-term aims of Glenn Fuhrman, Robert Platek and John Phelan remain uncertain.

“These documents don’t given them any form of controlling stake, which we might have believed a few weeks ago was the way they were going to play it,” the academic confirmed.

“Stewart Donald will remain the controlling shareholder. There is nothing untoward going on.

“There’s plenty of clubs with American owners or investors who would operate in a similar way.