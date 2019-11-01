Phil Parkinson reacts to FPP Sunderland investment news and drops January hint

The 'eight-figure' investment from FPP Sunderland will be used to boost the club’s recruitment and academy structures, as well as the Stadium of Light and other infrastructure.

And Parkinson has also revealed that he has held initial talks with Tony Coton over possible transfer targets ahead of the January window.

Club bosses had already said there would be support in January for the manager regardless of any investment, with Parkinson still assessing his squad and options after he replaced Jack Ross.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the news, Parkinson said: “It is great for the club and gets the club in a strong position.

“That is what the chairman wanted. It is good news for everybody.”

Asked whether the investment was more about long-term structures rather than a quick fix in January, Parkinson added: “Yeah I think so, for any owner and the supporters, they want the long-term future of the club secure and fresh investment can help that.

“It is good news. At the right time, when we get the next few games out the way, we will sit down and see what it means in terms of the squad improvements, if needed, in January.”

Pressed on possible January recruits, Parkinson added: “We all agreed we would use this busy period of games to assess all the players and the 23s and all the first team players and then sit down and have a chat about what we feel we need to push us on.

“We have already had a chat with Tony Coton about our early thoughts, it is important he is out there watching the players and targets we may be looking at. There is always a process in place.

“We have been here a few weeks, it is a case of we are still assessing everybody and then sit down when we have a spare week.”

On the potential of Sunderland, Parkinson said: “Everybody in the football world knows the size and the potential of Sunderland.

“It is very attractive club for people to invest in.

“Once we get the club off and running again and up the divisions, the fanbase as everybody knows, is terrific and the potential terrific.