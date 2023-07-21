News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

How to stream Sunderland vs North Carolina FC as Tony Mowbray’s side play final USA pre-season tour fixture

How to watch Sunderland’s pre-season friendly match against North Carolina FC in their final match of their US pre-season tour.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:36 BST

Sunderland face North Carolina FC in their final match of this summer’s pre-season US tour - and fans can watch the game online.

The Black Cats beat New Mexico United 3-2 in their last fixture, with the 11 players selected all playing 90 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is therefore set to use 11 different players against North Carolina as he looks to give members of his squad sufficient game time.

The Black Cats’ match against North Carolina will take place at 12am UK time on Saturday, July 22 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Most Popular

Fans can watch the match via Sunderland’s website on SAFC Live, with passes priced at £4.99.

Sunderland will then return to the UK and are set to play friendlies against Real Mallorca and Hartlepool before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Black Cats’ Championship opener against Ipswich will take place on Sunday, August (5pm kick-off) at the Stadium of Light.

Related topics:SunderlandTony MowbrayBlack Cats