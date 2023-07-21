Sunderland face North Carolina FC in their final match of this summer’s pre-season US tour - and fans can watch the game online.

The Black Cats beat New Mexico United 3-2 in their last fixture, with the 11 players selected all playing 90 minutes.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is therefore set to use 11 different players against North Carolina as he looks to give members of his squad sufficient game time.

The Black Cats’ match against North Carolina will take place at 12am UK time on Saturday, July 22 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Fans can watch the match via Sunderland’s website on SAFC Live, with passes priced at £4.99.

Sunderland will then return to the UK and are set to play friendlies against Real Mallorca and Hartlepool before the start of the 2023/24 season.

