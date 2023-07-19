Sunderland face New Mexico United in their second match of their pre-season US tour - and fans can watch the fixture online.

The Black Cats beat San Antonio FC 3-1 last week, with 20 outfield players clocking up 45 minutes each.

The Sunderland squad have now travelled to Albuquerque to face New Mexico, with the game set to take place at 2am UK time on Thursday, July 20.

Fans can watch the matches via Sunderland’s website on SAFC Live, with passes priced at £4.99.