How to stream Sunderland vs New Mexico United as Cats play second USA pre-season tour fixture
How to watch Sunderland’s pre-season friendly match against New Mexico United.
Sunderland face New Mexico United in their second match of their pre-season US tour - and fans can watch the fixture online.
The Black Cats beat San Antonio FC 3-1 last week, with 20 outfield players clocking up 45 minutes each.
The Sunderland squad have now travelled to Albuquerque to face New Mexico, with the game set to take place at 2am UK time on Thursday, July 20.
Fans can watch the matches via Sunderland’s website on SAFC Live, with passes priced at £4.99.
Tony Mowbray’s side will then face North Carolina FC later this week, before returning to the UK to step up preparations for the new Championship season.