Eliezer Mayenda and Timothee Pembele both played 90 minutes as Sunderland's under-21s side beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 at Meadow Lane on Friday night.

Mayenda opened the scoring in the Premier League 2 fixture after just 19 minutes, before netting his second following first-half goals from Tom Watson and Michael Spellman.

Caden Kelly, who has been sidelined with an injury, then came off the bench in the second half and added a fifth for Graeme Murty's side in stoppage-time. The result moved the young Black Cats up to sixth in the table ahead of a Premier League Cup game against Peterborough on Sunday, January 21.

Mayenda has now started successive matches for the under-21s side, while he came off the bench for the final five minutes for the first team against Preston on New Year's Day. Pembele has featured off the bench for the senior side against Rotherham and Preston but is being managed back after a lengthy injury setback.

Sunderland U21s XI vs Nottingham Forest: Young, Pembele, Fieldson, Crompton, Taylor, Chiabi (Bainbridge, 84), Burke (Ryder, 88), Jones (Middlemas, 66), Watson (Kelly, 66), Mayenda, Spellman

Subs not used: Cameron