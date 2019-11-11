How Sunderland's dressing room have reacted to their disappointing run of form

Conor McLaughlin reveals the mood inside the Sunderland dressing room

For 45 minutes, Sunderland had looked comfortable. Gillingham scarcely threatened and the Black Cats’ passage to the second round of the FA Cup look assured.

But a lacklustre second half, which saw the Gills level, left both players and supporters - once again - frustrated.

It’s been a common theme during the early weeks of Phil Parkinson’s reign, and something full-back Conor McLaughlin is well aware of.

"It's obviously frustration in the dressing room,” he said, speaking after the stalemate.

“But we know there is quality in there and we can see it in flashes. But it's more of a determination to do things regularly.

"It is fine margins, especially in this league. Against teams in this league, every team has a spell in the game.

“Today we didn't weather that storm and we're making it hard for ourselves at the minute."

Circumstance has somewhat conspired against Sunderland and Parkinson, though.

A hectic run of fixtures has limited the amount of time the new manager has been able to work with his side on the training ground.

McLaughlin, however, is keen not to use that as an excuse.

"It is limited, but we're still doing bits and pieces,” he admitted..

“The manager's messages, they're clear, they're simple and we know what we have to do and what he wants.

“But Saturday, Tuesday comes thick and fast and you have to get a lot of recovery. It's less time on the pitch, and that's obviously another replay now.

“It's been difficult, but it's another game where we can put things right."

McLaughlin is set to miss the replay after being called-up to the Northern Ireland squad - and the full-back is disappointed he won’t be afforded the chance to extend his run in Parkinson’s side.

“I think we have Germany away the same day,” he added.

“There's a lot of games coming now, so the squad is going to be used.

"At the minute I'm not in the Northern Ireland team, but that'll be a good experience there.