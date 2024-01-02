Under-21s Timur Tutierov has been helping fellow Ukrainian Nazariy Rusyn communicate with players and coaches at Sunderland.

Sunderland under-21s player Timur Tutierov has continued to help fellow Ukrainian Nazariy Rusyn overcome the language barrier since moving to England over the summer.

Tutierov, 18, signed for the Black Cats from Ukrainian Premier League side FC Kolos Kovalivka in April but has only made two under-21s appearances this season due to an injury setback.

"Everything is fine now. This is the most important thing," Tutierov told Ukrainian outlet Sport.ua, "The recovery process lasted a month and a half. It’s sad that I missed so much, because I was in good shape in the pre-season."

Tutierov has been helping Rusyn communicate with teammates and coaches at Sunderland, after the 25-year-old completed his move to England from Zorya Luhansk in September.

"In Ukraine, we knew each other only in absentia," added Tutierov when asked about Rusyn. "Now I have a very good relationship with Nazik. I treat him like an older brother. He gives me advice, shares his experience, and it’s a pleasure to be with him."

While admitting it has been challenging since moving to England, Rusyn did score his first senior goal for Sunderland during a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day.

