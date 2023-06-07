Sky Bet have agreed a new deal with the EFL which will see the sports betting company continue as title partner until the end of the 2028/29 season.

The new agreement represents a 50% increase from Sky Bet, who have been partners with the EFL since 2013, which will provide significant revenues for EFL clubs.

An EFL statement read: “The deal will also see Sky Bet invest £1 million per season and £6 million in total into a community fund held by the EFL to be invested into communities across England and Wales where EFL clubs are located.

“The EFL and Sky Bet will use the funding to deliver activity via the EFL Trust and the network of Club Community Organisations (CCOs), with the initiatives in focus to be mutually agreed by the organisations.”

The statement also read: “Under the new extension, the partnership will continue to be built around safer gambling, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets out how to deliver joint objectives in a socially responsible way.”

Commenting on the deal, EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said: “For over a decade, Sky Bet has been a valuable partner for EFL clubs, offering sustained investment to help clubs navigate a volatile financial landscape and ensure fans can enjoy fantastic footballing entertainment in every corner of the country.

“We have consistently seen our partnership evolve to move with the times and, with community at the heart of the EFL, a new community investment fund is perfectly aligned and will help strengthen the partnership’s commitment to social responsibility.

“The government’s recent gambling white paper highlighted the social responsibility measures that have accompanied our partnership with Sky Bet as being an example of good practice for the wider sports sector to learn from and we will look to deepen our commitment to the promotion of safer gambling as part of this extension.

“On behalf of our clubs, we thank Sky Bet for its ongoing support to English football and we look forward to seeing our much-loved competition develop yet further with the additional certainty this investment provides.”