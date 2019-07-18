How Sunderland fans can live stream the Portugal friendlies with Benfica B and Belenenses
Sunderland AFC fans will be able to live stream the club’s friendlies in Portugal – as the club reveal details of where the games will be broadcast.
The Black Cats have jetted out to Faro ahead of two pre-season friendlies, with Jack Ross looking to step-up the side’s preparation ahead of the new campaign.
Sunderland will face Benfica B on Thursday, July 18 (7:30pm kick-off) and Belenenses on Saturday, July 20 (7:30pm kick-off) – with both games to be held at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.
And fans unable to make the trip to Portugal will be able to watch both games from the comfort of their own home, after the club revealed their plans to stream the games.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Sunderland’s official streaming service, SAFSee, will play host to both games – with fans able to access the streams via safc.com.
Supporters will have to purchase a streaming pass, which are available for £7.50 and can be purchased HERE.