Sunderland ended a three-match losing run with a 3-1 win over Norwich at the Stadium of Light - and there were plenty of talking points after the match.

It was the first time the Black Cats have beaten the Canaries on Wearside since 2012, with Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke scoring the goals which helped Tony Mowbray’s side come from behind. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Confusion over Norwich’s opener

Sunderland players were unhappy when Norwich opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Pierre Ekwah left a forward pass to Canaries midfielder Gabriel Sara, who was in an offside position, yet full-back Kellen Fisher ran onto the loose ball and delivered a low cross for Hwang Ui-jo to score.

Ekwah was then booked for his appeals to the referee, claiming Sara was interfering with play, yet Mowbray later admitted there was no reason for the goal to be ruled out.

Sunderland captain leads by example

Mowbray handed a first senior start to summer signing Nazariy Rusyn, who has admitted he’s struggled with the language barrier since moving to England from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk.

Against Norwich, there were a few moments in the first half when Rusyn’s runs weren’t spotted by his Black Cats teammates, yet he did make a clever move off the ball to open up space for Neil when the midfielder made it 2-1. After the half-time whistle Sunderland captain Luke O’Nien went straight over to Rusyn and gave the striker a big hug while offering his teammate encouragement.

O’Nien walking disciplinary tightrope

O’Nien was booked in the first half for a challenge on Kenny McLean, meaning he has now picked up four yellow cards this season. EFL rules state a player will receive a one-game suspension if they pick up five yellow cards up until the 19th game of the season, which in Sunderland’s case will come when they travel to Millwall on Saturday, December 2.

Dan Ballard is also on four yellow cards this term, while Abdoullah Ba, Alex Pritchard, who was booked against Norwich, and Dennis Cirkin have picked up three.

Danny Batth welcomed back

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth was an unused substitute for Norwich and is still yet to start for the Canaries since his deadline-day move to Carrow Road.

The 33-year-old was given a warm reception from the Sunderland fans when he was warming up, though, and was applauded again when he walked onto the pitch at full-time.

Batth’s lack of game time is even more surprising given Norwich have the joint worst defensive record (along with Huddersfield) in the Championship this season, conceding 27 goals in 14 league games.

