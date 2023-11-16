Jason Steele has revived his career at Brighton after the goalkeeper's forgettable spell at Sunderland during the 2017/18 season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jason Steele admits he doubted whether he would carry on playing football after the club’s relegation from the Championship in 2018.

The 33-year-old made 15 league appearances for the Black Cats during their chastening 2017/18 campaign, while failures both on and off the pitch were publicised on Netflix’s documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steele has been able to revive his career at Brighton, the club he joined as a second-choice goalkeeper in 2019 but has made 23 Premier League appearances for - including seven this season.

When discussing his move to the south coast during an interview on Football Focus, Steele said: “I think it was more where I had come from in terms of being at Sunderland for a year. I’ve never watched the documentary and don’t think I ever will because it’s a period in your life that you’ve moved on from now. By the end I was thinking ‘I’m not sure this is for me anymore.’

“I had three young kids, married, lived in the area and there were times when I didn’t even want to take the kids to school. That’s how horrible it was up there. Getting beat every week and you don’t want to look at your phone, you don’t want to leave the house.