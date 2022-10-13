Sunderland AFC news: Fulwell 73 confirm third season of Netflix docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die
The Netflix docu-series "Sunderland 'Til I Die" will return for a third season, Fulwell 73's Leo Pearlman has confirmed.
The first two series followed Sunderland’s relegation from the Championship under Chris Coleman in 2016-17, then following new owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven as they tried but ultimately failed to revive the Wearsiders the season afterwards.
The new two-episode mini-series will show Sunderland in their final season in League One under Lee Johnson and Alex Neil and will conclude with their journey through the play-offs before winning at Wembley in the final in front of nearly 50,000 Sunderland fans.
Production company Fulwell 73 was set up in 2005 by lifelong friends Ben Winston, Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner, who have roots in Sunderland, and have been active in producing high-quality television shows for several years.
In January 2017 it was announced that James Corden would be joining the company with immediate effect as a fifth full partner with Fulwell 73 also producing the actor’s American chat show, “The Late Show with James Corden.”
Founding partner of Fulwell 73 Leo Pearlman said of the new “Sunderland Til I Die” series via ITV: “This time we are purely focussing on the play-off win from last season.
"There will be two episodes that look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play-off win against Wycombe at Wembley.
“We are ending Sunderland Till I Die on a high.”
The new series of “Sunderland ‘Til I Die” does not yet have a release date.