The first two series followed Sunderland’s relegation from the Championship under Chris Coleman in 2016-17, then following new owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven as they tried but ultimately failed to revive the Wearsiders the season afterwards.

The new two-episode mini-series will show Sunderland in their final season in League One under Lee Johnson and Alex Neil and will conclude with their journey through the play-offs before winning at Wembley in the final in front of nearly 50,000 Sunderland fans.

Production company Fulwell 73 was set up in 2005 by lifelong friends Ben Winston, Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner, who have roots in Sunderland, and have been active in producing high-quality television shows for several years.

In January 2017 it was announced that James Corden would be joining the company with immediate effect as a fifth full partner with Fulwell 73 also producing the actor’s American chat show, “The Late Show with James Corden.”

Founding partner of Fulwell 73 Leo Pearlman said of the new “Sunderland Til I Die” series via ITV: “This time we are purely focussing on the play-off win from last season.

"There will be two episodes that look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play-off win against Wycombe at Wembley.

“We are ending Sunderland Till I Die on a high.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this illustration photo taken on July 19, 2022 the Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote in Los Angeles. - Netflix reported losing subscribers for the second quarter in a row Tuesday as the streaming giant battles fierce competition and viewer belt tightening, but the company assured investors of better days ahead. The loss of 970,000 paying customers in the most recent quarter was not as big as expected, and left Netflix with just shy of 221 million subscribers. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)