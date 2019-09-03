Ha'Way the Lads: Sunderland fan delivers verdict on why promotion is a must in our new mini-series
Sunderland AFC’s quest for promotion – and why it is a must this season – is the focus of our new video series featuring journalists, club legends and supporters.
The third episode of ‘Ha'Way the Lads: Spotlight on Sunderland and why promotion is a must’ features Fans Museum founder and lifelong Sunderland fan Michael Ganley.
Michael reflects on the challenges facing the Sunderland squad and manager Jack Ross this season and the financial boost promotion would bring to the region.
Our new video series is spread over three mini-episodes featuring our very own SAFC writer Phil Smith which you can watch here and the professional view from club legend Gary Bennett which you can watch here.
Jack Ross is tasked with leading the club back to the Championship at the second attempt following last season’s Wembley play-off heartache against Charlton Athletic.