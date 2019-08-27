Ha'Way the Lads: Sunderland legend Gary Bennett delivers verdict on why promotion is a must in our new mini-series
Sunderland AFC’s quest for promotion – and why it is a must this season – is the focus of our new video series featuring journalists, fans and club legend Gary Bennett.
The second episode of ‘Ha'Way the Lads: Spotlight on Sunderland and why promotion is a must’ features ex-Sunderland skipper Bennett, who reflects on the challenges facing the squad and manager Jack Ross this season and the financial boost promotion would bring to the region.
Our new video series is spread over three mini-episodes featuring our very own SAFC writer Phil Smith, the professional view from Bennett plus Fans Museum founder and lifelong Sunderland fan Michael Ganley to follow in further episodes.
Jack Ross is tasked with leading the club back to the Championship at the second attempt following last season’s Wembley play-off heartache against Charlton Athletic.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The pressure is on this season with the need to win promotion stronger than ever.