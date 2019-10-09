Gareth Ainsworth reveals his managerial aims as Wycombe boss linked with Sunderland
Gareth Ainsworth has hinted he is ‘open to everything’ - as he continues to be heavily linked with Sunderland.
The Wycombe Wanderers boss is the favourite to succeed Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light having impressed during his time at Adams Park.
And Ainsworth has previously suggested that, while happy with the Chairboys, he would be open to a move elsewhere.
Indeed, when linked with the Lincoln City job last month, the 46-year-old hinted that a move to a club with Championship ambitions would appeal - meaning Sunderland may well fit the bill.
“I’m really happy at Wycombe, they’ve been so good to me,” said Ainsworth, speaking to the Totally Football League Show.
“But of course, I’m ambitious.
“I want a club that has ambitions to play in the Championship, to be as high as they possibly can.
“I’m open to everything.
“Wycombe have this potential. I’m really hoping that the fans understand that, unfortunately, money is needed in football and to progress, especially to the next level. It’s going to take some serious investment.
“We have people willing to put their money in. The fans love owning their own club and I understand that as well.
“But the ambition for me is to get into that Championship one way or the other.”
Ainsworth remains the early favourite with the bookmakers, with Paul Cook, Daniel Stendel and Mick Harford also linked with the Stadium of Light.