Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE: THREE 'apply' for role as Stewart Donald eyes Jack Ross' successor
Sunderland AFC begin their hunt for a new manager today – while takeover talks also remain ongoing.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 12:03 pm
Stewart Donald is eyeing a successor for Jack Ross, who was dismissed yesterday after a mixed start to the new campaign. And the Sunderland chief is also still in talks over a potential takeover of the club, with a trio of American investors eyeing a move for the Black Cats. We’ll have the latest on both fronts throughout the day – simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates: