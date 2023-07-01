News you can trust since 1873
Francesco Farioli joins new club after surprising Sunderland link and doubts over Tony Mowbray’s future

Italian coach Francesco Farioli has a new club following surprising reports he could take charge at Sunderland.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 09:03 BST

French club Nice have appointed Italian coach Francesco Farioli following rumours he was set to join Sunderland.

Farioli, 34, was surprisingly linked with the Black Cats in April, with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting: ‘Sunderland appreciate Francesco Farioli as new head coach for the next season, he’s on top of their list.’

Reports resurfaced following Sunderland’s play-off defeat against Luton in May, with doubts arising over Tony Mowbray’s position as the club’s head coach.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has since addressed the speculation, saying Mowbray has proven he is an excellent fit for the project on Wearside.

Farioli, a former assistant of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, has previously managed Turkish clubs Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor but left the latter in February.

He was also linked with the Watford job earlier this year but has now signed a two-year deal at Nice, who finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season.

