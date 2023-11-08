Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A handful of Sunderland players have been called up by their countries for the upcoming international break.

Trai Hume and Dan Ballard have been named in Northern Ireland’s senior squad for European qualifying matches against Finland (Friday, November, 17) and Denmark (Monday, November 20), with Michael O'Neill’s side unable to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Huggins has also earned his first senior call-up for Wales’ national team ahead of their important qualifying matches against Armenia and Turkey, while Nectarios Triantis is part of Australia’s under-23s squad for two friendly fixtures against Saudi Arabia (Friday, November 17) and Qatar (Tuesday, November 21).

After being named in Ukraine’s squad during last month’s international break, Sunderland striker Nazariy Rusyn is on the standby list ahead of his country’s decisive European qualifying match against Italy.