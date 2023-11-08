Four Sunderland players handed international call-ups with Nazariy Rusyn on standby
Sunderland AFC news as multiple first-team players are handed international call-ups.
A handful of Sunderland players have been called up by their countries for the upcoming international break.
Trai Hume and Dan Ballard have been named in Northern Ireland’s senior squad for European qualifying matches against Finland (Friday, November, 17) and Denmark (Monday, November 20), with Michael O'Neill’s side unable to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Germany.
Niall Huggins has also earned his first senior call-up for Wales’ national team ahead of their important qualifying matches against Armenia and Turkey, while Nectarios Triantis is part of Australia’s under-23s squad for two friendly fixtures against Saudi Arabia (Friday, November 17) and Qatar (Tuesday, November 21).
After being named in Ukraine’s squad during last month’s international break, Sunderland striker Nazariy Rusyn is on the standby list ahead of his country’s decisive European qualifying match against Italy.
Sunderland are preparing for this weekend’s Championship fixture against Birmingham at the Stadium of Light and will travel to Plymouth when their season resumes on Saturday, November 25.