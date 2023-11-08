Sunderland man earns first international call-up following injury setbacks after Leeds United transfer
Niall Huggins has been named in Wales' squad for their upcoming European qualifying matches.
Sunderland full-back Niall Huggns has earned his first senior call-up for Wales’ national team ahead of their upcoming European qualifying matches.
The 22-year-old signed for the Black Cats from Leeds in 2021 but has suffered multiple injury setbacks over the last two years. Yet, after returning early for pre-season, Huggins has impressed for Tony Mowbray’s side this term, starting the Black Cats’ last 10 Championship fixtures while scoring in a 2-0 win over Watford in October.
Wales are preparing for two important qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey as they look to secure qualification for next summer’s European Championships in Germany. With the top two teams set to qualify from Group D, Rob Page’s side’s side sit second, level on points with third-place Croatia, with two fixtures to play.
Page’s squad will travel to Armenia on Saturday, November 18 (2pm kick-off), before facing Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, November 21 (7:45pm kick-off).