Some of Sunderland’s under-21s players may receive a chance to impress for the senior team at the start of pre-season.

Sunderland’s squad returned for pre-season this week - with some of their academy prospects set to receive opportunities in the coming weeks.

Like last summer, the Black Cats will play two friendly matches on the same day against South Shields and Gateshead (on Saturday, July 13), with the two sides set to include a mixture of first-team and under-21s players. The games could provide valuable opportunities for some youngsters who helped Sunderland’s under-21s side reach the final of Premier League 2 during the 2023/24 season. Here are some players to watch out for.

Tom Watson

Watson was handed his second senior appearance for Sunderland on the final day of the 2023/24 season against Sheffield Wednesday, over a year after coming off the bench against Huddersfield during the previous Championship campaign.

The 17-year-old suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the year but has impressed since returning to action, scoring four goals and providing four assists in his last seven appearances for the under-21s side.

While it’s too early to tag him as a potential replacement for Jack Clarke, Watson’s game style is remarkably similar, with the teenager demonstrating excellent dribbling ability and a desire to cut in from the left onto his stronger right foot. With two years left on the player’s contract, Sunderland’s coaching staff will hope they can develop Watson’s raw talent in the years to come, while showing there is a potential pathway into the first team.

Oliver Bainbridge

The rangy full-back was one of the standout performers for Sunderland’s under-21s side during the 2023/24 campaign, while he earned a first senior call-up when he was named on the bench against QPR in March.

Bainbridge has been used as a left winger while coming through the ranks on Wearside but has predominantly played at left-back over the last year, showing a willingness to get forward as well as strong defensive attributes.

Following lengthy injury setbacks, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese should provide good options for Sunderland’s first team at left-back. Still, Bainbridge is certainly one to watch, with another year on his contract - as well as a club option of an extra 12 months.

Harrison Jones

Sunderland triggered a one-year extension in Jones’ contract following an impressive season for the under-21s side.

The attacking midfielder scored seven times in Premier League 2 during the 2023/24 season, playing as a central midfielder, number 10 and right winger. At 19, Jones still has some filling out to do as he tries to make the transition to senior football, yet his technical qualities and ability to run with the ball have been big assets.

After being named on the first team’s team’s bench twice last term, the teenager will hope he can continue to push towards the senior set-up while kicking on with the under-21s.

Caden Kelly

With a year left on his Sunderland contract, Kelly faces a big year as he looks to make the step up to senior football. The 20-year-old playmaker overcame injury challenges at the start of last season but ended the campaign in excellent form, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists in 14 Premier League 2 appearances.

Kelly was named in Sunderland’s first-team squad on multiple occasions last season but is at an age where he’ll want to experience more first-team football. A loan move could therefore benefit him, while he’ll be looking to impress during pre-season.

Marshall Burke

Burke was unfortunate to miss Sunderland’s last three play-off matches at the end of last season after picking up an injury. The central midfielder was still a key player for the under-21s team during the 2023/24 campaign, operating in a deep-lying midfield role.

